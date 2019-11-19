Seen Diljit Dosanjh's 'Parantha' Comment On Gal Gadot's Pic Yet? LOL

Gal Gadot shared this photo on Instagram (courtesy gal_gadot)

Good newwz is Diljit Dosanjh is cracking us up with his comment on Gal Gadot's Instagram. For the uninitiated, Diljit Dosanjh is a bona-fide fan of the Wonder Woman actress and often drops by her Instagram to post about his admiration for her. Something similar happened recently when Gal Gadot shared a photo of herself prepping some salad for her kids with this caption: "Love love love chopping fresh veggies for the ultimate salad for my babies." Gal Gadot, smiling ear-to-ear in the photo, can be seen squeezing some lime onto a bowl of salad. But according to Diljit, nothing can beat the flavour fest that paranthas offer. He dropped this hilarious comment on Gal Gadot's Instagram: "Acha gal sunn... aj gobi wale pranthe bana li... daee mai fadh ley aunga..." which basically means "Keep gobi parantha ready, I'll get the dahi." LOL

Take a look at Gal Gadot's post and Diljit Dosanjh's comment here.

Here are some of the times when Diljit Dosanjh cracked up Instagram with his comments on Gal Gadot's posts: "Kudi Punjaban lagdi ah" he wrote once.

Another time, Diljit wrote this 'emotional' note (roughly translated from Punjabi) on this selfie of Gal Gadot (all in good humour, of course), which got over five thousand likes: "Because of you my image has been smeared in the Indian media and I regret that I even commented. I've even disturbed Kylie Jenner with my comments. I was just speaking my heart out, but you guys didn't let me do that too?" For those who don't know, Diljit Dosanjh also had a self-admitted crush on Kylie Jenner, whose posts he commented on regularly.

Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in the multi-starred Good Newwz, which also features Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

