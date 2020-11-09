See The Splash Of Colours On Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram? Here's The Story Behind It

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram profile is replete with quirky posts and episodes from his work diaries. The 78-year-old actor, who is currently seen as the host of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, shared a picture from the sets, on his Instagram profile. In the photograph, the veteran actor can be seen happily posing with what looks like a painting. However, in his post, he clarified that that piece of art, which features a picture of him, is in fact a rangoli. Big B revealed that it was created by one of his fans on November 7, 2020 - the day he completed 51 years in the Hindi film industry.

Sharing the post on his Instagram profile, Big B wrote in his post: "No .... That be not a painting ... That be 'rangoli' made by the yonder gentleman to commemorate my 51 years in the Industry. Please read the date at the bottom of the rangoli. It's 7 November, 1969, and the name Saat Hindustani ... The date of my first film release. Presented to me on the November 7, 2020."

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and the sports drama Jhund. The Bollywood veteran recently signed Nag Ashwin's untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Big B's last onscreen appearance was in Gulabo Sitabo. The actor will also feature in Mayday, which will be directed by Ajay Devgn.