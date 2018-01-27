Secret Superstar China Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore-Mark

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" takes over the Indian box office, Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar continues its spectacular box office game in China. Secret Superstar is now entering its second week in China and it shows no signs of slowing down. The film has managed to make a whopping Rs 327 crore in eight days in China, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. "Week #2 has commenced on a fantastic note. Massive business is expected on Saturday and Sunday he said. Like Dangal, Aamir Khan's previous release in China, Secret Superstar appears to be on its way to greatness.
#SecretSuperstar crosses $ 50 million in China in 8 days [yes, you read it right!]... Week 2 has commenced on a FANTASTIC note... Expect MASSIVE biz on Sat and Sun...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018
[Week 2]
Fri $ 4.83 mn
Total: $ 51.50 million [ 327.51 cr]
Secret Superstar is produced by Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao and features actress Zaira Wasim (of Dangal) in lead role. Aamir plays a supporting role in the film, which was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore. Secret Superstar India total was Rs 30 crore. In China, Secret Superstar also beat Dangal's opening day record by a margin of Rs 20 crore.
CommentsVariety magazine predicted a downward trend for Secret Superstar's box office after the Chinese new year when several Chinese films will hit the screens. The report also stated that Secret Superstar may not be able to math Dangal China business, which was way over Rs 1,200 crore. Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film in China.
In March, Salman Khan will debut in China with the release of his 2015 hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film is expected to challenge Aamir's rule at the China box office.