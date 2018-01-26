Secret Superstar China Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film Is Just A Little Short Of Rs 300 Crore Secret Superstar China Box Office: Aamir Khan's film has so far earned Rs 293.18 crore

Secret Superstar is just a little short of entering the 300 crore-mark. "Secret Superstar closes week 1 on a splendid note in China... Nears Rs 300 crore in 7 days... Sensational," reads Mr Adarsh's tweet. Till Day 6, the film had earned Rs 264.61 crore. Secret Superstar which is produced by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao. The film is headlined by Zaira Wasim, Aamir's Dangal co-star and the actor features in an important role. Aamir is currently in China for the post-release promotion of Secret Superstar.



Here's the box office report of Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar.

#SecretSuperstar closes Week 1 on a SPLENDID NOTE in China... Nears 300 cr in 7 days... SENSATIONAL...

Fri $ 6.92 mn

Sat $ 10.59 mn

Sun $ 9.94 mn

Mon $ 5.04 mn

Tue $ 4.91 mn

Wed $ 4.52 mn

Thu $ 4.23 mn

Total: $ 46.15 million [ 293.18 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2018



Before Secret Superstar, Aamir's 2016 blockbuster film Dangal took the Chinese box office by storm. Dangal was the highest-grossing Indian film in China within just weeks of its release, last May.



During Secret Superstar's promotion in China, Aamir said, "If you tell a story of your own neighbourhood, your street, perhaps that will interest the world audience more. The more inward you go, the more you interest people from all over the world. That's what I believe in because people like to see different cultures and stories of different characters from different parts of the world," news agency IANS reported.



Secret Superstar tracks the story of Insia (Zaira Wasim), who breaks regressive societal norms to become a successful singer. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Meher Vij.





