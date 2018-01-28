Secret Superstar China Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film Continues Its 'Dream Run.' Rs 376 Crore And Counting

Secret Superstar China Box Office: Aamir Khan's film has collected Rs 327.51 crore on Saturday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 28, 2018 16:33 IST
Aamir Khan in Secret Superstar (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. It's Week 2 for Secret Superstar in China
  2. The film is expected to cross Rs 400 crore-mark today
  3. Secret Superstar is produced by Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar is continuing with its dream run at the Chinese box office. The film is now its week 2 and has collected Rs 376.09 crore, already. (Whoa). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Secret Superstar continues its dream run in China. Having crossed Rs 375 crore on Sat (Day 9), the film is expected to cross Rs 400 crore today (Sunday, Day 10). For Secret Superstar, Week 2 began on a 'fantastic' note and Mr Adarsh had mentioned that the weekend business will be 'massive.' Secret Superstar is produced by Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao and stars the 52-year-old actor's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim as the lead. Aamir also has a pivotal role in the film.

Here's Secret Superstar box office report.
 

Before Secret Superstar, Aamir's 2016 blockbuster Dangal made its way to China (last May) and led the box office by storm. Dangal was the highest-grossing Indian film in China within just weeks of its release.

Secret Superstar is a story about Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who breaks the regressive societal norms and against the wishes of her father, becomes a successful singer. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Meher Vij.

During Secret Superstar's promotion in China, Aamir said, "If you tell a story of your own neighbourhood, your street, perhaps that will interest the world audience more. The more inward you go, the more you interest people from all over the world. That's what I believe in because people like to see different cultures and stories of different characters from different parts of the world," news agency IANS reported.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will soon debut at the Chinese box office with Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
 

