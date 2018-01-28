Secret Superstar China Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film Continues Its 'Dream Run.' Rs 376 Crore And Counting

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar is continuing with its dream run at the Chinese box office. The film is now its week 2 and has collected Rs 376.09 crore, already. (Whoa). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Secret Superstar continues its dream run in China. Having crossed Rs 375 crore on Sat (Day 9), the film is expected to cross Rs 400 crore today (Sunday, Day 10). For Secret Superstar, Week 2 began on a 'fantastic' note and Mr Adarsh had mentioned that the weekend business will be 'massive.' Secret Superstar is produced by Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao and stars the 52-year-old actor's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim as the lead. Aamir also has a pivotal role in the film.
Here's Secret Superstar box office report.
#SecretSuperstar continues its DREAM RUN in China... Having crossed 375 cr on Sat [Day 9], the film is expected to cross 400 cr today [Sun; Day 10]...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2018
[Week 2]
Fri $ 4.84 mn
Sat $ 7.56 mn
Total: $ 59.14 million [ 376.09 cr]
Before Secret Superstar, Aamir's 2016 blockbuster Dangal made its way to China (last May) and led the box office by storm. Dangal was the highest-grossing Indian film in China within just weeks of its release.
Secret Superstar is a story about Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who breaks the regressive societal norms and against the wishes of her father, becomes a successful singer. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Meher Vij.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan will soon debut at the Chinese box office with Bajrangi Bhaijaan.