Screen Actor Guild Awards 2022: List Of Winners

Here is the list of winners in key categories at the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, held Sunday in Santa Monica just west of Los Angeles. The top film award went to CODA, a moving drama about a deaf family and their daughter who can hear. Succession and Ted Lasso took home top honors for best ensembles in a television drama and comedy, respectively. But the two top acting prizes for a TV drama went to the stars of dystopian South Korean hit series Squid Game.
MOTION PICTURE AWARDS
Best ensemble cast: CODA
Best actor: Will Smith, King Richard
Best actress: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best stunt ensemble: No Time to Die
TELEVISION AWARDS
Best ensemble, drama: Succession
Best ensemble, comedy: Ted Lasso
Best actor, drama: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Best actress, drama: Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Best actor, comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best actress, comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor, TV movie or limited series: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best actress, TV movie or limited series: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best stunt ensemble, comedy or drama series: Squid Game
