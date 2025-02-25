Selena Gomez Is SAG Awards Ready In Smokey Brown Eyes, Red Lips And A Blunt Bob

Selena Gomez made sure to not just win awards but also whole lot of hearts and likes with her latest beauty outing that she flaunted at the SAG Awards 2025 red carpet. The 32-year-old beauty brand mogul and actress was all smiles while accepting her award that made her glam game shine through and how.

Selena Gomez stole the show at the SAG Awards 2025 with her makeup moment that was strong as ever, of course using all Rare Beauty products. The Rare Beauty owner sported perfect looking beaming skin, a sleek brown smokey eyeshadow look teamed with fluttery false lashes and feathered brows to add a dramatic lash effect. She teamed this with blushed, bronzed and highlighted cheeks and finished off the look with a cherry matte red lip colour that screamed boss lady.

Selena's hair game matched steps with her glamorous avatar like there was no tomorrow in a sleek centre-parted blunt bob hairdo that was set in an inward curl.

Selena Gomez was awards night ready in smokey brown eyes, red lips and blunt bob tresses.

