SAG Awards 2025: Kristen Bell Channels Her Inner <i>Frozen</i> Character Anna

Kristen Bell was indeed the star of SAG Awards 2025. The Nobody Wants This actress broke into a monologue as she opened the awards ceremony.

Kristen added a twist to it as she channeled her character Anna from 2013's Frozen, whom she had voiced for, and she sang a version of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"

She replaced the word "snowman", with "actor", and then sang "Do you want to be an actor?"

The event took place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, and as Kristen sang the song, several montages of people began to appear on a background screen. These stills were of many of the nominees of the evening, from their old films.

The lyrics of the new rendition went like, "It can be a bumpy ride. Sometimes there's no stability. Put aside your pride. But everybody started somewhere as we do."

Kristen sang away to glory as she smiled at Jodie Foster, Zoe Saldaña, Jeff Goldblum, and Kieran Culkin, who all reacted to seeing their younger selves on screen.

The official Instagram page of SAG Awards did a collaboration post with Kristen Bell, with the opening act, and captioned it, "Your new favourite remix just dropped. Thank you, @kristenanniebell. #SAGAwards."

Not only this, but Kristen Bell and Leighton Meester pulling off a Gossip Girl act at the ceremony, which also took the internet by storm. To those unaware, Kristen Bell did the iconic voiceover for Gossip Girl in the teen show, while Leighton Meester is known for her memorable character Blair Waldorf.

Kristen Bell was also nominated for Best Actress in Comedy Series for Nobody Wants This.