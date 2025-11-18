Sayantani Ghosh Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours: "So Sad And Ridiculous"

As soon as a celebrity (obviously a woman) is spotted wearing loose clothes, or God forbid, she puts on some weight, pregnancy rumours take over the internet. From trolls to fan accounts, people start speculating and weaving stories without any formal conversations.

And television actor, Sayantani Ghosh, is the latest scapegoat. However, she is not someone who would back down at the double standards of society. In fact, in her recent Instagram post, she called it "sad" and "ridiculous".

She is a popular face of Indian television. With her career spanning over two decades, the actor has been a part of popular television shows like Mahabharat, Naamkarann, Naagin, Laal Ishq, and Santoshi Maa.

Sayantani Ghosh Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours

In an Instagram post captioned, "My body, my life, my choice," Sayantani wrote in bold and caps, "I AM NOT PREGNANT!"

"In a recent interview, I was asked if I was pregnant? And the reason for people to speculate this just blew my mind because in recent times I have been seen wearing more loose and flowy clothes," she shared.

"Like really? What the hell?" she asked.

She called out the double standards of modern and forward-thinking society we live in, where our thought processes are still typical. She added that while we talk a lot about women's empowerment yet we hardly bat an eye before judging and reaching conclusions about the personal lives of women.

"What an irony," she noted.

"Such a level of insensitivity is so sad and ridiculous!" Sayantani exclaimed.

"We might say things casually, but it's high time we realise that sometimes such low judgements can create mental havoc and get one into the trap of self-doubt. We need to act more responsibly," the actor added.

Sayantani Ghosh Teaches A Lesson In Privacy

Sharing her truth, Sayantani wrote, "I am a 41-year-old married and non-pregnant woman. I wear comfortable clothing because I prefer it that way."

"With age, my body has changed; it is a certain type now, and there is no shame about it! I looked a particular way in my 20s and 30s, and now, I am what I am. I owned it then, I own it now!" she added.

"I was confident then, I am confident now! As they say, 'change is the biggest constant in life'. Yet we often associate the concept of biological clock ticking with a woman," the actor shared.

She added that while she understands the expectations of families, the decision to embrace parenthood is big and only a couple gets to make the call whether they want to embark on this journey.

Sayantani further noted that being a mother is a beautiful gift, and she is a godmother to "beautiful nieces and nephews". However, she requested that beyond this point, people should learn to respect a person's privacy.

"Why can't we just be and let be?" she asked, concluding her note.

Sayantani Ghosh is not the first celebrity who have been a victim of such rumours. Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha also shared a post on Instagram and, taking it in her stride, she joked about breaking the record of being pregnant for 16 months (because rumours about her embracing motherhood have been rife since she married Zaheer Iqbal in June 2024.

Also Read | Dhurandhar Trailer Reactions: Internet Sees Animal Vibes In Ranveer Singh, Worries About Censors