"Say Squeeze": Karisma Kapoor, In A Fruity Mood, Shares Her Mantra To Beat Lockdown Gloom

Karisma Kapoor's work-out glow is a mood and we love it!

Karisma shared this photo on Instagram (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights

  • Karisma shared a work-out pic
  • "Exercise at home," she captioned her photo
  • "Be positive," she added with a hashtag
New Delhi:

Karisma Kapoor, who is busy baking, browsing through throwback photos and exercising in lockdown, often share glimpses of her lockdown routine on Instagram. On Monday, she appeared to be in a fruity kind of a mood and posted a snippet of her work-out routine on Instagram with a short and interesting caption. Karisma, whose favourite photography spot is her sunlit balcony, shared a happy selfie with two golden words, which are basically her mantra to beat the lockdown gloom. "Say squeeze," Karisma captioned her photo along with an orange slice icon. In the photo, Karisma appears to be in the mood for some fresh orange, which appears to have (literally) rubbed off on her leisurewear and also her watch.

Looks like Karisma Kapoor's mantra to beat lockdown gloom is some freshly squeezed orange. "Be positive" and "exercise at home" are the two more hashtags Karisma added to her post. Karisma Kapoor's work-out glow is a mood and we love it! Here's a good dose of Monday motivation from Karisma:

Say squeeze #bepositive #exerciseathome

Earlier, Karisma was in the mood for some humour and shared glimpses of a make-up faux pas she made on Instagram. "Posing away, not realising you have eyeliner only on one eye. Post make-up tutorial with my daughter," she wrote in her "let's add some humour" post.

Lockdown diaries let's add some humour

Karisma is also an awesome baker and made these gorgeous cupcakes that will make you drool. "Cupcake anyone? Made by me," she wrote.

Cupcake anyone ? Made by me

Karisma, who is a true blue fan of throwback memories, shared this priceless photo on Mother's Day and wrote: "From one strong mom to another.. Happy Mother's Day." Kareena Kapoor spotted.

From one strong mom to another.. Happy Mother's Day..

Karisma Kapoor is also the kind who "wears black, loves coffee and avoids people."

#me

Karisma Kapoor live with her son Kiaan and daughter Samiera in Mumbai. On the work front, Karisma was last seen in 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.

