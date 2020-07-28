Say Hi To Cutest Duo Taimur And Inaaya In Kareena Kapoor's 'Never Lose The Child In You' Post

Taimur and Inaaya in pic shared by Kareena Kapoor (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor also participated in the viral challenge, which has taken Instagram by storm - posting black and white photos with a message about empowerment. While most celebrities are posting monochrome selfies as part of the challenge, Kareena gave it a little twist and zeroed in on two adorable photos of her son Taimur and his cousin Inaaya. The message Kareena attached to her post is simple but a must-read one, which explains why she chose to share a collage of the brother-sister duo: "Empower. Support. Love. Never lose the child in you." Taimur was born to Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in December 2016 while Saif's sister Soha and Kunal Kemmu welcomed Inaaya in September 2017. Kareena was nominated for the challenge by her friends with Katrina Kaif among them. Kareena in turn, asked two more of her friends to share their bits: "Passing the baton to Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan," wrote Kareena.

Kareena's post will warm the cockles of your heart:

Here's Katrina's entry, in which she tagged Kareena for the challenge: "So grateful for the inspiration and support from all the women around me."

Kareena Kapoor, who often addresses pressing social issues on her Instagram, wrote about children empowerment in a powerful post with a throwback memory of her childhood. She reached out to her fans for participating in a child empowerment initiative and wrote: "Some of my happiest memories are from my childhood, which shaped me into what I am today. But that's not so for many children around the world who miss out on a safe, healthy and happy childhood. The #COVID-19 pandemic is only going to make it worse... By taking part in this challenge you can help avoid a lasting crisis for children."

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Kareena also has films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht to look forward to.