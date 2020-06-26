Kareena And Karisma Kapoor's Happy Memory From Childhood. See Pic

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's latest entry on Instagram will remind you of your happy childhood memories. The actress, as part of a UNICEF initiative to support the lives of vulnerable children, shared a picture from her childhood to promote the issue of providing urgent and lifesaving support for children who are facing crisis during the coronavirus pandemic. In the photograph, a much, much younger version of Kareena can be seen relishing food with sister Karisma. The duo can be seen twinning in white shirts and black skirts. Needless to say, Kareena's cute ponytails stole the hearts of her fans. Kareena shared her photo with a note, a part of which read: "Some of my happiest memories are from my childhood, which shaped me into what I am today. But that's not so for many children around the world who miss out on a safe, healthy and happy childhood. The #COVID-19 pandemic is only going to make it worse. UNICEF is providing urgent and lifesaving support for vulnerable children."

On Thursday, Kareena wished sister Karisma by sharing a video comprising priceless pictures and clips from their childhood, as well as, stills of the actress from her films like Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Paagal Hai. "To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday, Lolo! May our morning phone chats last forever," read the caption on her post.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Her next project is Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.