Kareena's Birthday Wish For 'The Ultimate Diva' Karisma Kapoor Is A Mix Of Sweet And Sassy

Karisma and Kareena in a still from the video. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena posted a video as a birthday greeting for Karisma

"May our morning phone chats last forever," wrote Kareena

"My sister, my second mother and my best friend," she added

Kareena Kapoor's birthday greeting for her darling sister Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor is so worth the wait. On Thursday, Kareena posted a video to wish her sister Karisma on her 46th birthday and it has our heart. The video has snippets from the Kapoor sisters childhood memories, family portraits, stills from Karisma Kapoor's biggest hits - Raja Hindustaani, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, and of course, more stunning pictures of the birthday girl. Kareena gave the video a musical touch with the song About Love playing in the backdrop and let's just say the lines "But you're in my head, you're in my blood" from the track never made more sense.

Speaking of the sassy bits, Kareena signed off her note saying, "May our morning phone chats last forever." She referred to her sister as "the ultimate diva" and wrote: "To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo." While Malaika and Amrita Arora flooded the comments section with heart emojis, Rhea Kapoor put everything into perspective, when she wrote: "The OG."

Check out Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish here:

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. They are the granddaughters of renowned actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Their cousin Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) is also a Bollywood actor. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.