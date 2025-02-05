Satyajit Ray's <i>Nayak</i> To Re-Release On This Date

Satyajit Ray's Nayak is easily one of his most celebrated classics with veterans Sharmila Tagore and the late Uttam Kumar in the lead.

Fans are in for a treat, as the film is set to re-release in theatres on February 21, 2025. The film has been restored to a 2K version and will be released for the first time with English subtitles.

Reputed multiplex chain PVR Cinemas took to their official social media handles, to announce the re-release of this iconic classic. Language is indeed not the barrier anymore, now that the film will hit the screens after all these years, with English subtitles. This ensures the film reaches a wider range of audience.

To those unaware, Nayak is the story of a famous Bengali actor Arindam Mukherjee (Uttam Kumar), and a curious journalist Aditi Sengupta (Sharmila Tagore).

The story unravels in a train journey where Arindam is travelling from Kolkata to Delhi, to receive a national award. Coincidentally, his seat is next to Aditi, who is inquisitive to know more about him.

As their train journey progresses, Arindam opens up about his life, and many regrets and insecurities, that are often clouded by the strong and confident personality he has on the outside.

The film also features Bireswar Sen, Soumen Bose, and Nirmal Ghosh in key roles.

After Ray's 1962 film Kanchenjungha, the next masterpiece to his credit is Nayak, which was his second original screenplay.

Satyajit Ray and Uttam Kumar have worked together in other films such as Chiriyakhana (1967), where Kumar portrayed the character of the legendary detective Byomkesh Bakshi.