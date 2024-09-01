<i>Saripodhaa Sanivaaram</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's Film Moves Closer To Rs 25 Crore

The box office numbers for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram saw an increase on its first Saturday. On Day 3, the Vivek Athreya directorial earned ₹9.15 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the action-thriller has grossed ₹24 crore in the domestic market, the report added. Headlined by Nani, the film follows Surya, a man who struggles with his rage. His mother advises him to channel his anger only on Saturdays. Surya spends the week compiling a list of grievances and seeks revenge on those who have wronged him, but only acts on Saturdays. The cast also includes SJ Suryah, Sai Kumar P, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, Murali Sharma, Priyanka Mohan, Jhansi and Supreeth.

On Saturday, Nani shared an Instagram post with the crew of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The squad can be seen posing in a cinema hall. “With the men behind the madness,” Nani wrote in the caption. Check it out:

Previously, in an interview with ETimes, Nani shared how he does not see Saripodhaa Sanivaaram aka Surya's Saturday as a pan-India film. He said, "I'm not looking at Surya's Saturday as a pan-India film, in fact, it is going to be a limited release in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It is for people who want to watch the film in their own language. This is not to make any numbers or to be called a pan-India film etc. I'm just trying to make the film available to those who have started watching me on OTT or otherwise."

The actor added, "A lot of time I get to see the love the North audience or Hindi audience has given me. They really liked my last film Hi Papa and Dasara. So Surya's Saturday is primarily a Telugu release and this time we are going for a slightly wider release in Tamil. Also, there is no comparison with RRR, Pushpa or Baahubali, I'm just a humble actor coming with a humble film.”

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is running in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.