Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wishes Nani Good Luck For <i>Saripodhaa Sanivaaram</i>.Actor Reacts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nani ran into each other during a plane journey on Thursday. Samantha shared a happy selfie from their mid-air meeting on Instagram Stories. In the picture, Nani and Samantha are posing for the camera. In her caption, Samantha gave Nani the best wishes for his upcoming Telugu action thriller Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. She wrote, “Nani, the sweetest surprise today. All the very best for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.” Resharing the post, Nani said, “Thank you, Sam. Wishing you the best with all the new beginnings.” He also attached a red heart and a hug emoji to the post. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, a video circulating on the Internet shows Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nani having a conversation while standing inside an airport bus. A fan page shared the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) and used the duo's character names from the 2012 film Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu in the note attached to the video. It read, “Varun and Nithya's reunion at Hyderabad airport today!”

In addition to Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nani also shared screen space in Neethaane En Ponvasantham and Eega. All three movies were released in the year 2012.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi, which also featured Vijay Deverakonda. The movie, directed by Shiva Nirvana, and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, is now available for streaming on Netflix. Up next, Samantha will appear in Citadel: Honey Bunny, alongside Varun Dhawan. The project is helmed by Raj and DK. She also has a movie titled Bangaram in the kitty, which she announced on her birthday in April.

On the other hand, Nani is currently busy with the promotions of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film, directed by Vivek Athreya, will be released on August 29. Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah and Aditi Balan are also part of it.