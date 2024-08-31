<i>Saripodhaa Sanivaaram</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's Film Earns Over Rs 14 Crore

Nani and SJ Suryah's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram debuted in theatres on August 29. On day 2, the movie collected Rs 5.75 crore in the domestic market, according to a report by Sacnilk. The action-thriller has so far amassed ₹14.75 crore, the report added. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram tells the story of Surya (played by Nani), who struggles to control his rage. His mother advises him to save his anger for Saturdays. After spending the week compiling a list of grievances, Surya takes vengeance on those who have wronged him, but only on Saturdays.

Previously, in an interview with ETimes, Nani opened up about his box office expectations from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The actor said, "I'm not looking at Surya's Saturday as a pan-India film, in fact it is going to be a limited release in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It is for people who want to watch the film in their own language. This is not to make any numbers or to be called a pan-India film etc. I'm just trying to make the film available to those who have started watching me on OTT or otherwise."

The actor added, "A lot of time I get to see the love the North audience or Hindi audience has given me. They really liked my last film Hi Papa and Dasara. So Surya's Saturday is primarily a Telugu release and this time we are going for a slightly wider release in Tamil. Also, there is no comparison with RRR, Pushpa or Baahubali, I'm just a humble actor coming with a humble film.”

Ahead of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's release, Nani ran into his Eega co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu during a flight. The two even clicked a selfie, which Samantha posted on social media while wishing Nani good luck for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Click here to know how Nani reacted.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya, also features Sai Kumar P, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, Murali Sharma and Priyanka Mohan, Jhansi and Supreeth. The movie has been produced by DVV Danayya's DVV Entertainment.