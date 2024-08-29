Nani's LOL Reply To Question About Working With Arshad Warsi: "Not In <i>Kalki 2</i> For Sure"

Nani, whose film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram released in theatres on Friday, made good on a promise. The actor did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session ahead of the release and he promised to "expect the unexpected always." The actor was asked by an X (earlier known as Twitter) user, "When will we we see you with Arshad Warsi?" To which Nani jokingly replied, "Not in Kalki 2 for sure." Here's a brief reminder for those who require one, Arshad Warsi shared his take on Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in an recent interview, which soon snowballed into a controversy. He had referred to Prabhas' character in the film as a "joker."

Check out Nani's LOL reply here:

Before the release of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani had posted on X, "It's been hectic. One last chat with all of you before the magic of cinema takes off will make the whole effort feel complete."

Coming back to the Arshad Warsi controversy, the actor appeared on Samdish Bhati's podcast Unfiltered by Samdish and he said, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata(What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)."

ICYDK, Nani was also one the celebrities to slam the Munna Bhai actor's comment. Nani was asked about Arshad Warsi's comments, to which he replied, "The person that you're referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life." The Indian Express quoted the Eega star as saying, "You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter."