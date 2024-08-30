<i>Court - State Vs A Nobody</i>: Nani Announces His Next Production With Director Ram Jagadeesh

South star Nani announced his new production venture, Court - State Vs A Nobody, on Friday. The actor's home production company, Wall Poster Cinema, unveiled the title through a motion poster on Instagram. The clip depicts Lady of Justice in the witness box, holding a sword and wearing a blindfold. Pigeons, symbols of peace, fly around her, creating a striking contrast with the tense atmosphere. Court - State Vs A Nobody will mark the directorial debut of Ram Jagadeesh. The film features Priyadarshi Pulikonda in the lead role. The caption of the post read, "A gripping courtroom drama that deals with the most important subject. Natural Star Nani Presents #COURT - 'State Vs A Nobody' Starring Priyadarshi. Directed by Ram Jagadeesh."

On Friday, the Court - State Vs. A Nobody team gathered for a pooja ceremony. Photos from the event were shared by Wall Poster Cinema on X (formerly Twitter). The pictures featured Nani alongside the rest of the cast and crew. The actor-turned-producer wore a striped kurta, white pyjama and a white and gold angavastram for the occasion. He was also seen holding a clapperboard.

Court - State Vs. A Nobody's music will be composed by Vijai Bulganin while Dinesh Purushothaman will manage the cinematography. Vithal Kosanam is the art director and the screenplay is written by Karthikeya Sreenivass and Vamsidhar Sirigiri in collaboration with director Ram Jagadeesh.

On the acting front, Nani's last release Surya's Saturday debuted in theatres on August 29. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the Telugu film narrates the story of Surya who has issues with anger management. To deal with his problem, he chooses Saturday as the day to vent his anger. The movie also features Sai Kumar P and Priyanka Mohan in key roles. Officially named Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, the film is produced by DVV Entertainment. Surya's Saturday has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.