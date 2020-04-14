Sara Ali Khan's Monochrome Pic Will Make You Stop And Stare

Sara Ali Khan share this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan shared a post on Tuesday

She posted a picture of herself

"Stay positive," she wrote

Sara Ali Khan sure knows how to keep her fans hooked to her social media account during the lockdown. In case you are wondering why we are saying this, the actress, on Tuesday, sent the Internet into a tizzy by sharing a monochrome picture of herself on her Instagram profile. In the photograph, Sara can be seen wearing a traditional outfit. Her expression will make you stop and stare. Sharing the picture, Sara Ali Khan asked her fans to "stay safe" and "stay positive" during the Coronavirus lockdown. She wrote: "Our hearts, minds and souls aren't in lockdown" and accompanied her post with hashtags such as #stayhome #staystrong #staypositive #staysafe.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's latest post here:

On Sunday, the actress shared a photo of herself, in which she appears to be daydreaming, and wished her fans on Easter like this: "When people think I'm thinking about Leonardo DiCaprio but I'm actually dreaming of chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs... Happy Easter!"

Before that, she Instagrammed a throwback photo of hers, which she juxtaposed with a recent picture of herself. "Some things never change... Literally! Throwback to smaller Sara (in some ways). Same pose, same expression, same sajhna-dhajna, same conviction. I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity," she wrote.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath in 2018. She has since then appeared in two films - Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. She has Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re in the pipeline. She will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 while Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will share screen space with her in Atrangi Re.