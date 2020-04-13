ICYMI: Sara Ali Khan's Leonardo Secret, Kartik Aaryan's 'Sasta' Easter Wish

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Easter wishes (courtesy Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan, who has incessantly been posting about the necessary dos and don'ts to keep the coronavirus at bay, took a break from his routine and shared an adorable Easter wish on Sunday evening. Kartik, whose Instagram posts are always quirky and fun-filled, posed as the Easter bunny himself, and took a selfie. Well, he didn't really need a costume or a hair band - all he need was to mess up his hair and... umm... a very bunny-like expression. One look at the photo and you'll know what we are talking about. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor described himself as the "sasta Bunny": "Happy Easter from sasta bunny," read his Easter post. He tagged his location as "Quarantine area." LOL.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's Easter-special selfie here:

The only person who can match up to Kartik Aaryan's sense of humour is his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan. Sharing a photo of hers in which she appears to be daydreaming, Sara explained she's not distracted by thoughts of Leonardo DiCaprio (she's clearly a fan!) but is beaming at the thought of Easter treats. "When people think I'm thinking about Leonardo DiCaprio but I'm actually dreaming of chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs. Happy Easter," Sara wrote on Sunday evening.

Here's what Sara Ali Khan posted:

Sara and Kartik recently co-starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, his second film with the same name. The film released ahead of the shutdown in Mumbai due to a high number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. India is currently in its final days of the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31. The highly infectious novel coronavirus has infected over 9,150 in the country.