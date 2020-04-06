Sara Ali Khan's Monday Motivation - The 'Dance Edition'

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is back again with a new "suggestion" to help you get through the 21-day lockdown. The actress shared a throwback dance rehearsal video of herself on her Instagram profile and motivated her fans to spend their "quarantime" by "revisiting any previous tradition," including "riyaaz, training and repetition." Giving another glimpse of her hidden talent - "Sara ki shayari" - the actress shared her lockdown mantra like this: "Monday motivation. Sara's suggestion - dance edition. Revisit any previous tradition. Riyaaz, training, repetition. It'll all come to fruition. And of course - I must mention, in this 'quarantime,' any routine will help your condition. #sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari."

We often get the glimpses of "Sara ki shayari" on her Instagram profile. The actress, in one of her previous posts, shared a picture of her trying Hoola-hoop with a friend and hilariously captioned her post like this: "I don't know why. Missing the sun, missing the sky. Hoola-hoop is a must try. Just as much as anda fry. But for now, stay home - it's everyone's rai." LOL!

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath in 2018. She has since then appeared in two films - Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. She has Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re in the pipeline. She will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 while Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will share screen space with her in Atrangi Re.