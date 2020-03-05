Sara Ali Khan Doesn't Think She Has 'Grown Up In A Family Of Stars'

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, revealed that she doesn't look at herself as a "star," reported news agency IANS. The actress, who recently made an appearance on chat show Starry Nights Gen Y, said on the show that she doesn't think that she grew up "in a family of stars." Sara is Saif Ali Khan's daughter with his first wife Amrita Singh. Saif married actress Kareena Kapoor in 2012, when Sara was 17. "My parents are actors but I don't think I have been grown up in a family of stars. Father, for instance, has always been very particular about education and my mother is the flagbearer of humility. She so believes putting your head down and letting your work speak for yourself," Sara was quoted as saying by IANS.

"I never had much exposure to Bollywood. I don't really think I come from a family of stars. I don't look at myself as a star,"" the Simmba actress added.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath in 2018. She has since then appeared in two films - Simmba and Love Aaj Kal.

When asked about her equation with Kareena Kapoor on the show, Sara replied that she "admires" her, as well as her work and added: "She's a professional who always gives preference to work. Her style of working is something I would want to imbibe from her."

Other than her family, Sara also talked about the time when she "almost got suspended" in her school. "I was a mischievous student in school who played pranks on everyone. One of the pranks I remember was dropping glue on the fan blades which spilled all over the class when switched on. I almost got suspended for this because my principal kept asking why I did this and I had no answer to it," she said on the show.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re in the pipeline. She will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 while Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will share screen space with her in Atrangi Re.