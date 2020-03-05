Sara Ali Khan Can't Be With Ibrahim On His Birthday. So, She Takes A Trip To Maldives (Only On Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan shared a birthday wish for Ibrahim

"Happiest birthday, brother," she wrote

She shared a few throwback pics from Maldives

Sara Ali Khan is little bit sad that she couldn't be with brother Ibrahim on his birthday today. But she surely knows how to make her brother's birthday special. Sara, missing spending some quality time with Ibrahim, reunited with him on Instagram by revisiting Maldives memories. Sara and Ibrahim were on a week-long vacation with their mother Amrita Singh at the beginning of this year. And Sara picked out two of her favourite memories from the trip for an adorable birthday wish for Ibrahim. "Happiest birthday, brother. I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today! Wish I was with you," read her post.

Water baby Sara Ali Khan shared two pool-side photos from her water-villa, which are true blue sibling goals.

Looks like Sara, busy with work commitments, has been away from home for days now. Earlier this week, she shared a photo from her Maldives vacay to write: "Missing mommy and brother."

Ibrahim featured in more such photos on Sara's Maldives diaries. She went swimming with Ibrahim and returned to Instagram with this photo: "When feeling blue isn't a bad thing."

Sara's always got her baby brother's back:

When "mommy" Amrita Singh joined in the fun:

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. Her work roster also includes films such as Coolie No 1, in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan. Sara has also been roped in for a new film titled Atrangi Re, the cast of which also includes Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush.