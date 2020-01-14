Ibrahim Khan Posts Pool Pic With Sara Ali Khan With 'Excuse Me' Caption

Ibrahim Khan shared this photo (courtesy iakpataudi)

You've seen the Maldives through Sara Ali Khan's eyes, right? Now, Ibrahim Khan shared a glimpse of his vacation on Instagram. Sara and Ibrahim were in the Maldives with their mother Amrita Singh and had a blast in their water-villa and Ibrahim's post is just another glimpse of that. Ibrahim, who has recently been acting goofy with the Mumbai paparazzi, shared the post with a cool and casual caption: "Coming through, excuse me," he wrote. In the photo, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen soaking up at sun while chilling in an infinity pool. Looks like both Sara and Ibrahim are really missing the sun, sand and sea of the Maldives:

Here's a page from Ibrahim's holiday diaries:

When in the Maldives, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim made a splash on Instagram. Ibrahim frequently featured in Sara's vacation posts, often with ROFL expressions. Here's how much fun the brother-sister duo had while deep sea diving.

Sara had also shared this adorable "I always got your back" photo, posing with Ibrahim on a float.

More glimpses of Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita Singh's adventure diaries were shared like this: "Mother, daughter, Iggy Potter. Swim swim swimming in the water."

Sara Ali Khan touched down in Mumbai last week with her travel buddies Ibrahim Khan and mom Amrita Singh. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen In David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has the sequel of Love Aaj Kal in the pipeline, in which she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan.