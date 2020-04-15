Sara Ali Khan's Latest Post Proves That She's Been A Fashionista Since Forever

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram )

Sara Ali Khan's latest post on Instagram will definitely bring a smile on your face. In case you are wondering why, the actress made a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of herself from the time when she was just a kid. Needless to say, she looks beyond adorable in the blast from the past. Sara juxtaposed her old photo with a recent picture of hers and proved that she's been a fashionista since forever. The actress can be seen posing in the same way in both the photos. Sharing the picture collage, Sara Ali Khan wrote: "Ji haan, hum bachpan se hi aise hain..."

This is not the first time Sara Ali Khan has shared a then-and-now post. Previously, she posted a throwback picture of herself from her pre-transformation days and accompanied it with a recent photo of hers. "Some things never change... Literally! Throwback to smaller Sara (in some ways). Same pose, same expression, same sajhna-dhajna, same conviction. I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity," she captioned the post.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018. She has since then appeared in two films - Simmba (alongside Ranveer Singh) and Love Aaj Kal (opposite Kartik Aaryan). She has Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re in her kitty. She will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 while Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will share screen space with her in Atrangi Re.