Sara Ali Khan Visits Her Alma Mater Columbia University, Writes Of 'Nostalgia'

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan recently visited her alma mater Columbia University in New York City. The actress shared glimpses of her NYC trip on Instagram stories and also dedicated two posts to her the university she graduated from in 2016. A snippet features Sara sitting on a bench and probably recalling her University days. The second video shows a glimpse of the campus area. In the caption, Sara wrote: "Looking back with so much gratitude, fondness and nostalgia," and added her graduation emoji, a books emoticon and a smiley with glasses emoticon. Sara studied history and political science at Columbia University.

Take a look at Sara's posts below:

The Simmba actress shared a video earlier about how she spent time in NYC. She is seen walking the streets, sharing a selfie of her sunrise in the city, her morning coffee, her first workout picture and an image of the busy Times Square. In the caption, she wrote: "My favourite things in my favourite city."

Before the release of her first film, Sara shared throwback pictures of her graduation day in 2020. She is seen wearing her white dress under her graduation robe. "19th May 2016. Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime," she wrote, adding hashtags #columbia #university #graduation #almamater #4yearsold.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara was seen last in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will feature in Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal.