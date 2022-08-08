When In New York, Do As Sara Ali Khan Does. See What She Posted

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram profile is one giant postcard. The actress, who recently checked into New York, shared a video from her time there. She captioned the video: "My favourite things in my favourite city." Sara's aunt Saba Ali Khan commented: "Awesome bia! Love it." During her trip, Sara went to Central Park, tried some street food, shared pictures from her dinner with friends, posted a clip from "the first sunset in New York" and ended it with a sunset video. She also explored local cafes, went shopping and of course, went to Times Square. She also managed to scoop some time out for her workout routine.

See the post that Sara posted:

Before this, Sara was holidaying in Italy with her mother Amrita Singh. Posting pictures, she added a Charles Dickens quote and wrote: "And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love - of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but ranging still, beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away."

Sara's London photo dump also featured brothers Jeh and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and dad Saif Ali Khan. She wrote: "Keeping up with the Pataudis."

Earlier this year, Sara went to Turkey for a holiday.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed a second child, son Jeh, together in February last year. They are parents to Taimur (5). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.