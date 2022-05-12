Sara Ali Khan Turns Chef As She Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Dinner Time' In Kashmir

Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir diaries. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, who is having the time of her life enjoying nature in Kashmir, turned chef and shared a glimpse of her dinner time. The actress shared a video on her Instagram stories of cooking at a campsite. In the video, she can be seen in a black and white tracksuit and grey ear muffs. The actress captioned the video as "Dinner time". She also shared a picture of herself amid the breathtaking view. In the image, she is looking pretty in a black and white tracksuit, while in the background, we can see beautiful hills and a river flowing by.

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan shared a post on her Instagram handle, enjoying trekking in Pahalgam. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Kashmir Ki Kali Is back to your Gali Now trekking par Main Chali"

On Mother's Day, Sara Ali Khan dropped an adorable post wishing her mother Amrita Singh. She shared several pictures of herself with Amrita and captioned the post as "Happy Mother's Day Mummy Loved you since I was in your tummy P.S I love the fact that you've visited every set of mine To make you proud is why I try to shine"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Next, she will be seen in Pawan Kirpalani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh and Laxman Utekar's untitled with Vicky Kaushal.