Sara Ali Khan Woke Up And Chose To 'Sea Life's Beauty.' See Post

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan loves the ocean. Her Instagram timeline has ample proof of this in the form of pictures and videos from beaches around the world. The latest image Sara has shared on social media features her on a cycle, dressed in a pink bikini and a white kimono with blue waters in the background. Sharing the image, Sara said, “Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life's beauty. Don't get so tide down on work that you miss out on life's beautiful waves." The actress also added wave, sun, cycle and shell emojis in the caption. Replying to the post, Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Pataudi said, “Clever,” with a heart emoji.

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan dropped another set of images from the beach, this time with co-star Varun Dhawan by her side. Sharing the images, Sara wrote, “Sea you,” and tagged the actor. Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have worked together in Coolie No. 1.

In June this year, Sara Ali Khan posted a set of pictures from a swimming pool in Istanbul. Dressed in a multi-coloured swimsuit, Sara skipped the caption and let the image do all the talking.

Last year, Sara Ali Khan even shared a special montage video from her vacation in the Maldives with her friends. Sharing it, she wrote, “Missing this wind in my hair. Sunkissed face, messy hair. So here's a glimpse I thought I'd share. All day chilling- not a care. Sunrise, sunset, great vibes everywhere.”

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Kedarnath opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re. She will appear in Laxman Utekar's next film with Vicky Kaushal.