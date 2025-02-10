Sara Ali Khan Poses With Akon At Mumbai Wedding. Veer Pahariya On Guest List

Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya, who recently shared screen space in Sky Force, had much fun at a high-profile wedding in Mumbai recently. On the top of it, the wedding was attended by American singer Akon, who made the guests dance to his songs.

Sara Ali Khan's entrepreneur friend Tasheen Rahimtoola, shared a video of the singer performing Play Hard, while Sara and others dance their heart out. "@akon need my phone back. Oh hey @saraalikhan95 (sic)", read the caption. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan also shared a picture with the singer on her Instagram stories. Akon was dressed in white while Sara wore a black salwar suit. Sara simply tagged the singer in the picture and ditched a caption.

Akon set the mood of the night when he performed to the iconic Chammak Challo, sweeping the guests off their feet.

Akon performing the iconic Chammak Challo at Yash Singhal and Krisha Parekh's wedding reception, bringing SRK magic to the celebration! #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/INZDQVVRLv — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) February 9, 2025

In another video shows Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Tendulkar, along with other guests dancing as Akon performs Dangerous.

Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya were in a relationship though they never spoke about it in public. During the promotions of Sky Force, Veer Pahariya was asked about Sara Ali Khan.

"She was very supportive. She has a lot of experience in the industry already so she helped me a lot. I am very grateful. Thank you, Sara!" he replied.

For the unversed, Veer Pahariya is the grandson of Sushil Kumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and the son of Mumbai-based businessman Sanjay Pahariya.