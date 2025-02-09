Sara Ali Khan's Fun-Filled Pics From Friend's Wedding. Bonus: Amrita Singh And Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram post is all about love, laughter and wedding vibes. The actress dropped a carousel of pictures from her friend Yash Singhal and Krishna Parekh's wedding.

Sara Ali Khan attended the celebrations with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their mom, Amrita Singh. The first snap shows Sara, looking radiant in a red saree, posing with the groom. The duo flash their brightest smiles for the camera. Then comes a glimpse from the mehendi ceremony, where Sara proudly shows off the henna design on her palms.

The album also features some stunning wedding moments, including a heartwarming group picture where Sara and Amrita Singh look absolutely gorgeous. Of course, Sara also made sure to get some adorable clicks with the bride and groom.

But our favourite shot? The one where Sara and Ibrahim strike a goofy pose.

“Mr & Mrs Singhal – Yash Singhal, Krisha Parekh. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness, abundance, love, laughter, joy, thepla and undiyo. Jai Bholenath,” wrote Sara Ali Khan in her caption.

Meanwhile, it is a special day for Sara Ali Khan's mother, Amrita Singh. The actress celebrates her 66th birthday today. The powerhouse performer has given Bollywood some unforgettable films, including Khudgarz, Kabzaa, Sachai Ki Taqat, Galiyon Ka Badshah, Jaadugar, Aag Ka Dariya, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Suryavanshi and many more.

Coming back to Sara Ali Khan, she was last seen in Sky Force. The project marks the Bollywood debut of Veer Pahariya. The Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur directorial also features Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in prominent roles. Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, Manish Choudhary and Varun Badola are also part of the project.

Sky Force revolves around India's first airstrike – the attack on Pakistan's Sargodha air base during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is all set to make his acting debut in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan. The project features Khushi Kapoor as the female lead.

Nadaaniyan follows a privileged Delhi socialite who hires a middle-class student to pose as her boyfriend to maintain her social status. However, their pretense takes an unexpected turn when genuine feelings develop between them.