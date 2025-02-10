Saif Ali Khan Attack: Jeh Gifts Plastic Sword To Actor And Says, "Keep This By Your Bed..."

Saif Ali Khan survived a knife attack at his home in the early hours of January 16 which shook the nation. The actor is currently healing from his injuries. In an interview with Bombay Times, Saif Ali Khan recounted the vivid details of the eventful night and answered the conspiracy theories that have been circulating on the Internet ever since he walked straight out of the hospital.

Saif Ali Khan confirmed the details that emerged in public that the intruder was hiding inside Jeh's room and his househelp first spotted him around 2 am. While Saif Ali Khan was fighting bare-handed with the thief, armed with a knife and a hexa blade, Kareena Kapoor promptly took Jeh out of the room.

When asked about the kids' reactions after the shocking incident, the actor revealed Jeh gifted him a plastic sword and said, "Keep this by your bed for the next time the chor (thief) comes."

"Jeh says, 'Geeta saved Abba and Abba saved me.' Taimur is a little concerned about security. Sara was very emotional and Ibrahim was also very emotional, more than he obviously normally is. He was there and has been spending a lot of time with me. It's been really kind of nice for the family to come together (laughs), but also obviously, a bit of a shock for everyone," Saif Ali Khan told the publication.

Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab injuries after the attack. The actor also suffered injuries on his neck and arm and had to undergo plastic surgery. He was discharged from the hospital on January 21.

Police arrested a Bangladeshi national for allegedly breaking into the actor's home and attacking him. The accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad, has told cops that he scaled the wall to enter the compound of the 12-floor building Saif lives in. The security guards, according to reports, were asleep and the intruder used air-conditioning ducts to enter the actor's home.