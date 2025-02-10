Taimur To Saif Ali Khan, "Are You Going To Die?" Actor Recalls Son's First Reaction After Knife Attack

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in the early hours of January 16 at his Bandra home in an attempted burgalry. The actor had suffered stab injuries and undergone surgeries at the Lilavati hospital. Days after the incident, the actor recounted graphic details about what happened that night in an interview with Bombay Times.

During the interview, Saif Ali Khan recalled that he didn't realize initially that he was stabbed by a knife. "I said, I kind of feel some pain. There's something wrong with my back. She (Kareena Kapoor) said - you go to the hospital and I'll go to my sister's house. She was making calls frantically - but nobody was up. And we looked at each other, and I said, 'I'm fine. I'm not going to die.' And Taimur also asked me - 'Are you going to die?' I said, 'No'," Saif told the publication.

Doctors at the Lilavati hospital revealed in their media brief, Saif Ali Khan was accompanied by his son Taimur to the hospital, though, initial reports claimed he was brought to hospital by Ibrahim.

When asked about Taimur's first reaction, Saif Ali Khan said, "He was absolutely composed. He was fine. He said, 'I'm coming with you.' And I thought, if something happens... I was getting a lot of comfort just from looking at him at that time. And I didn't want to go alone."

"My wife sent him knowing what he would do for me. Maybe it wasn't... at the moment, it was the right thing to do. I felt good about it. And I also thought, if God forbid, something happens, I'd like for him to be there. And he wanted to be there also. So, we went - him, me and Hari - in the rickshaw,"Saif Ali Khan added.

After six days, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital on January 21. After the attack, he made his first public appearance at the Netflix event last week. Saif Ali Khan will be seen with Jaideep Ahlawat in Siddharth Anand's OTT debut Jewel Thief.