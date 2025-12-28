5 Children Among 9 Stabbed To Death In Suriname, Suspect Shot, Arrested

A man stabbed to death nine people, including five children, overnight in Suriname's capital Paramaribo, police said Sunday, adding the suspect was wounded and arrested.

"During the night from Saturday, December 27, to Sunday, December 28, a male individual killed... four adults and five children with a sharp object. A sixth child and an adult were seriously injured and were transported to the hospital," according to a police statement, which said officers had to open fire on the suspect, who was wounded in the legs and is hospitalised.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)