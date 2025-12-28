Advertisement

5 Children Among 9 Stabbed To Death In Suriname, Suspect Shot, Arrested

Officers had to open fire on the suspect, who was wounded in the legs and is hospitalised.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
5 Children Among 9 Stabbed To Death In Suriname, Suspect Shot, Arrested
Suriname:

A man stabbed to death nine people, including five children, overnight in Suriname's capital Paramaribo, police said Sunday, adding the suspect was wounded and arrested. 

"During the night from Saturday, December 27, to Sunday, December 28, a male individual killed... four adults and five children with a sharp object. A sixth child and an adult were seriously injured and were transported to the hospital," according to a police statement, which said officers had to open fire on the suspect, who was wounded in the legs and is hospitalised. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com