Suriname Man Who Killed 9, Including 5 Children, Dies By Suicide In Jail

A father suspected of stabbing four of his own children to death in a rampage that claimed nine lives in Suriname's capital killed himself in jail, police said Monday.

The 43-year-old attacker identified only by the initials D.A. hanged himself in a police station cell in the small country on South America's northern coast, police said in a statement.

The man appeared to be suffering from mental health issues and four of his children -- aged five to 15 -- were killed in the attack overnight Saturday into Sunday in and around his home, police chief Melvin Pinas said.

Among those also killed was reportedly their grandparents and another child.

The suspect had an argument with his wife over the phone before stabbing one of the victims, his 11-year-old daughter, 44 times in the kitchen of their home, local media reported.

The man was shot in the legs during his arrest and hospitalized, then transferred to a police cell Sunday evening, the police said.

He was found dead Monday morning.

Two other people were hospitalized with stab wounds.

Justice and Police Minister Harish Monorath told the local radio station ABC that after the man was moved from the hospital to the jail cell, he was being monitored closely.

"There was a moment when no one was present and he hanged himself," the minister said, adding that he expected to get more information on how the man was able to kill himself while in custody.

Monorath also gave more details of the attack itself.

"As far as we know it began at the home. Two children managed to get out," and call their grandmother across the street, Monorath said.

"The grandmother and grandfather came to help, with deadly consequences for them," the minister said.

The man killed people in another house and while heading for yet another he was stopped and arrested by police.

President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons addressed the killings on her Facebook page.

"At a time when family and friends should stand together and support one another, we are faced with the harsh reality that there is another side to the world," she wrote.

"A father who takes the lives of his own children and, in the process, kills his neighbors as well. I wish all those in mourning much strength, courage, and comfort in this unimaginably difficult time."



