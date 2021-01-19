Sara Ali Khan Is Making Memories In Maldives. See Pics From Her Vacation

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is making Maldives look so good. The actress, who checked into the island nation on Tuesday, had been teasing her fans with pictures on her Instagram stories in the evening. She finally posted a set of stunning photographs on her Instagram profile on Tuesday night. In the pictures, the 25-year-old actress can be seen making the most of her me time with the blue waters of Maldives in the backdrop. Sara also posted sun-kissed pictures from her vacation there. Also, we love Sara's quirky outfit. For her day at the beach, the actress picked a bikini top and a matching sarong. Sara Ali Khan simply captioned the post: "Sandy toes and sunkissed nose." Sharing one of the pictures on her Instagram story, Sara wrote: "Go with the flow." Sara's Instafam filled up the comments section of her post with heart and fire emojis.

Sara Ali Khan welcomed 2021 with this super cute greeting also featuring her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She captioned the post: "With my brother it's always the best cheers. He takes away all my fears and forever is there to wipe all my tears."

Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena are expecting a second child together. They are parents to Taimur (4). Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.