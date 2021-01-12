Meet Sara Ali Khan's Best Friend: She's Her 'Choco Chip'

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is many things and one of them is a fierce friend. She often shares glimpses of her chill sessions with her best friends and looks like that's how she started the week. Sara Ali Khan caught up with her BFF Sara Vaisoha and had a mini photoshoot on the roof. The BFF duo clicked photos sitting on the fence with cups of tea, twinning in matching sweat shirts and black tights. The poet in Sara Ali Khan couldn't resist a rhyming caption and this is what it led to: "In the cookie of life you're my chocolate chip. Already missing our nights of chips and dip."

Here are a few more glimpses of Sara Ali Khan's poetry. For photos with her brother Ibrahim, she would come up with cheeky captions such as: "Orange you glad I'm your sister. Well you better be mister!" On New Year eve, Sara dedicated this to Ibrahim: "Happy New Years. With my brother it's always the best cheers. He takes away all my fears. And forever is there to wipe all my tears."

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No 1, which was initially slated to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has been rescheduled for a Christmas release. Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. Sara co-stars with Varun Dhawan in the film. Sara's list of upcoming movies also include Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film had booked Valentine's Day 2021 as its release date.