How Cute Is Sara Ali Khan's Pic With Brother Ibrahim? Very

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan shared a photo on Friday

The picture features her sitting under a tree with her brother

"Orange, you glad I'm your sister," she wrote

Sara Ali Khan's latest picture with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is winning the Internet. The actress, who is enjoying her getaway with her brother and a couple of friends at an undisclosed location, updated her Instagram feed with a picture that features her and Ibrahim Ali Khan sitting under an orange tree. Sharing the post, Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her quirky captions, wrote: "Orange you glad I'm your sister. Well, you better be mister" Sara looks super cute in a cheetah print jacket and black trousers, which she paired with a cap and boots. Ibrahim opted for a more casual outfit - a black t-shirt and grey trousers with a black jacket.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara Ali Khan has been sharing pictures from her vacation since last December. On New Year, she posted these stunning pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan and her friends and wrote: "Sun sun sunshine. Hugs and cuddles since they're all mine. Jokes and pranks continue as we dine. If this is how 2021 is gonna be - it's a good sign."

Before that, giving glimpses of her New Year's celebrations, Sara posted a set of pictures of herself and her brother with this caption: "Happy New Year. With my brother it's always the best cheers. He takes away all my fears. And forever is there to wipe all my tears."

Sara Ali Khan was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the recently-released Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 movie Coolie No 1.