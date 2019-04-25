Sara Ali Khan Is Clearly Still 'Dreaming' Of New York. Here's Proof

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan clearly can't stop gushing over her New York vacation. The actress is reliving the days from her New York vacation by sharing postcard-worthy pictures on her Instagram profile. On Thursday, the 23-year-old actress added another stunning throwback picture to her Instagram entry. In the picture, Sara can be seen dressed in an olive green outfit and she has a white jacket tied around her waist. Needless to say, the actress looks simply stunning. Sara's post received over 11 lakh likes within a few hours on Instagram. Sara accompanied the post with the caption: "Travel makes one modest, you see what a tiny place you occupy in the world - Gustave Flaubert." She added the hashtags "#cityofdreams, #flyingsolo" and "#tbt" to her post.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's throwback picture here:

While in New York, Sara Ali Khan visited all the famous landmarks of the city- Central Park, the Brooklyn Bridge and actively shared pictures from her vacation on her Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the pictures here:

Sara's New York album also comprised pictures with her close friends. Take a look at some of the envy-inducing posts here:

Sara Ali Khan's last release was Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The actress will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress has reportedly been zeroed in to play the female lead in Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan stepped into in the Indian film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

