'Sara Ali Khan Is A Born Star,' Says Kareena Kapoor. She's 'Sure Kedarnath Will Be Superhit'

Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in Mumbai

After the much talked about episode of Koffee With Karan on Sunday night, the Internet is of the opinion that Sara Ali Khan is a born star and Kareena Kapoor agrees. When asked about the actress-to-be and her launch in Bollywood, Kareena told reporters on the side-lines of the Lux Golden Rose wards that she's confident Kedarnath will turn out to be a big hit, reported news agency IANS. "I am quite sure that the film will be a super hit but irrespective of that, I think she is a born star," said Kareena. Sara Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan's daughter with his first wife Amrita Singh.

Kareena's words are a reiteration of what she had said about Sara when she was just roped in for the Abhishek Kapoor-directed film: "I am sure she is going to be supremely talented. She has it in her genes, she is looking gorgeous. I truly believe that with her beauty and her talent, she is going to rock the industry for sure," Kareena had told PTI.

Apart from being family, Sara Ali Khan also appears to be a big fan of Kareena Kapoor for the star she is. At the trailer launch of Kedarnath earlier this month, Sara said that she wants to inculcate Kareena's professional attitude in her career. "I think Kareena is extremely professional. The way she does her work, it's amazing. So I would want to imbibe her professionalism," PTI quoted Sara as saying.

On Sunday's episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara extensively talked about her rapport with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. She revealed that it was Amrita Singh who dressed her up for Saif and Kareena's wedding in 2012. Sara, who addresses Kareena by her name, also said she would love to go shopping with her. Sara also revealed how much fun she had with Kareena and Saif on a family vacation to Rome.

Sara Ali Khan co-stars with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, which releases on December 7. Sara's second film Simmba is also set to hit screens on December 28. She co-stars with Ranveer Singh in the Rohit Shetty-directed movie.

(With agency inputs)