Sara Ali Khan Borrowed Some Nineties Music For Her New Workout Video

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara posted a new workout video on Instagram

"Sunehri Dupehri," Sara captioned the post

Sara can be seen dancing to the song 'Jeth Ki Dopahri Mein'

Sara Ali Khan takes her fitness routines very seriously but a little fun never hurt anyone, right? Well, the reason we brought this up today is because the 25-year-old actress shared a video of herself from her gym on her Instagram profile on Sunday. In the video, Sara can be seen dancing to the Coolie No 1 track Jeth Ki Dopahri Mein, which featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor and was sung by Poornima and Kumar Sanu. Sara's video begins with the actress working out on her yoga mat. She later joins her trainer and dances with all her heart, like nobody's watching. PS_ We loved her expressions. Sara captioned her post: "Sunehri Dupehri." Designer Manish Malhotra commented this on Sara's post: "Bollywood dancing in the gym."

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. Last week, she shared a video in which she could be seen doing push-ups, crunches, burpees, stretching and planks. Sara captioned her post: "When in doubt, you must work out. Push-ups and crunches, don't lose count. With health and fitness you must be devout because that's what life is really about."

Two years ago, on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6, Sara opened up about her weight loss journey and transformation. She said: "I had PCOD. I still do and because of that I think I put on the amount of weight that I did." During the episode, Karan Johar played two video clips featuring Sara Ali Khan from the days when she was studying in Columbia University. She revealed that she weighed 96 kilos then.

Sara Ali Khan has some impeccable genes. Her parents - Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father is now married to Kareena Kapoor. Her grandmother (Saif's mother) Sharmila Tagore is a veteran actress. Her late grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a legendary cricketer. Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. She will next be seen in Coolie No 1 (opposite Varun Dhawan) and Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.