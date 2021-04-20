Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Working Out Together. Need We Say More?

Sara and Janhvi in a still from the video. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

You know it is not just any other workout video when it features Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan dropped a brand new video on her Instagram profile on Tuesday and it features Janhvi Kapoor too. The actresses can be seen working out together as Justin Bieber's Peaches plays in the backdrop. The duo can be seen doing leg raises, lunges, pushups, squats and more in the video with utmost ease. Sara added her signature rhyming style to her caption and she wrote: "Go with the flow, steady and slow, kick high- squat low. That's how you'll get the golden glow. For better instructions ask Namrata Purohit (Sara's fitness trainer) to show." The video appears to be from their Goa trip.

Without much ado, take a look at Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara Ali Khan has been busy shuttling between Gulmarg, Maldives, Goa and Mumbai recently. She was accompanied by her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on each trip. See some of the pictures here:

Janhvi Kapoor checked into the island nation of Maldives earlier this month. "Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype," Janhvi wrote in one of her Instagram posts. ICYMI, here's how much fun the actress had in Maldives.

Both Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor made their Bollywood debuts in the year 2018. Janhvi was launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with the Shashank Khaitan-directed film Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Sara Ali Khan stepped into the Hindi film industry with Kedarnath, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Both Sara and Janhvi have impeccable genes. Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are also actors. Her father is now married to Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has two sons.