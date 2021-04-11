Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim Are 'The Chosen Frozen' In Pic From Gulmarg

Sara and Ibrahim in a holiday memory (courtesy saraalikhan95)

When Sara Ali Khan is not working, she's found holidaying - what a life! The 25-year-old actress is currently chilling, quite literally, in the snowcapped mountains of Gulmarg. Guess who Sara Ali Khan's holiday buddy is? He's none other than Sara's partner-in-crime, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Saturday, Sara checked into Instagram with a stunning postcard from Gulmarg and wrote: "The chosen frozen." In the photo, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen posing on a snow bike. Sara Ali Khan, dressed in grey woolens, denims and boots, added oodles of coolness to her look with a pair of pink reflectors. Here's Sara Ali Khan's guide on how to holiday in sub-zero temperatures in style:

Sara Ali Khan shared more glimpses from her snow biking diaries on her Instagram stories. Sara and Ibrahim are also joined by their friend Ishika Shroff on the vacation, who featured in a photo.

In separate Instagram stories, Sara Ali Khan shared what kept her busy on Saturday evening in Gulmarg - she was spotted singing Mast Qalandar along with a bunch of performers at what appears to be the resort she's staying in. Sara also revealed that she wants to add "singer" to her resume.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan is currently awaiting the release of Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The release of the film was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting schedule of the film wrapped last month. Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood with Kedarnath and has also featured in films such as Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1.