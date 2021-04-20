When Kajra Re Got A Janhvi Kapoor Twist

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from her video (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is a drama queen and we mean this in the sweetest way possible. With her latest Instagram Reels, she showed us that she was a performer off-screen as well. The 24-year-old is vacationing with friends at an undisclosed location. From there, she posted a video of herself goofing around. She captioned the Reels, "When you realise your Filmfare red carpet outfit is not fitting on the D-day," followed by a crying emoji. The video showed Janhvi looking shocked and worried while she lip-synced to the song 'Kajra Re' from the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli, which was playing in the background.

The actress was seen wearing a white crop top and denim shorts. The fun video was loved by her fans. The comment section was filled with heart emojis and followers asking for more such Reels. "Love your expressions," one user wrote.

Janhvi has been giving fans a glimpse into her vacation with some gorgeous pictures and videos. She recently shared photos of her dancing by the pool with her friend and trainer Namrata Purohit. Grooving to 'Up' by Cardi B, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Missing the Filmfare stage so the poolside will have to do for now."

She also shared an image of her soaking in the sun amid the lush greenery. "Kisses from the sun," Janhvi wrote along with her image.

The actress also treated us to an entire dance routine that she pulled off with her friends. "I really wish we were cooler than this but..." she wrote.

Janhvi has been on a holiday since she wrapped up her film Good Luck Jerry. Soon after the shoot ended, she left for the US to spend time with her sister Khushi. After a stay in Los Angeles and New York, she was seen heading to the Maldives.

Janhvi was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the horror-comedy film, Roohi. After making a debut in 2018 with Dhadak, she was seen in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.