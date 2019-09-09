Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday Have A School Connection

Sara Ali Khan with Ananya Pandey in Mumbai

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan found themselves trending on Monday after the Student Of The Year 2 actress revealed their school connection in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror. When asked about her rapport with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday said the Simmba actress was actually her senior in school and that they have featured in several school plays together. "Sara was my senior in school, the two of us were in the same house and participated in a lot of drama competitions," Mumbai Mirror quoted Ananya as saying. Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan studied at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are amongst the new names who represent Bollywood's gen-next in films. The duo have been spotted chilling in and around Mumbai every now and then. They hung out together at the screening of Sonchiriya earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday co-stars with Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh, who is rumoured to be dating Sara. When asked about her equation with Kartik, Ananya described him as a close pal: "Kartik is one of my closest industry friends. He is funny and constantly made me laugh while shooting. We have a comfortable equation."

Earlier this year, when asked by Karan Johar, Ananya Panday had said on Koffee With Karan that she would love to go on a coffee date with Kartik Aaryan. Reminded by KJo that Sara Ali Khan has already booked a date with Kartik, Ananya said: "So, I wanna go on that date when Sara and him are going. That'll be fun."

Kartik Aaryan also co-stars with Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. Pati Patni Aur Woh marks Ananya Panday's second Bollywood film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

