Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday Bond At Sonchiriya Screening. See Pics Sara Ali Khan cheered for her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput at the screening of his film Sonchiriya

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday at Sonchiriya screening

New Delhi: Highlights Vicky Kaushal also watched Sonchiriya Filmmakers Abhishek Kapoor, Aanand L Rai, Nitesh Tiwari were also there Sushant co-stars with Bhumi Pednekar in Sonchiriya Actress Sara Ali Khan cheered for her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput at the screening of his film Sonchiriya, which releases this Friday. (Sara debuted opposite Sushant in Kedarnath). At the screening, Sara bonded with Ananya Panday, whose first film Student Of The Year 2 releases in some months. Sara looked pretty in a white jumpsuit while Ananya was smartly dressed in black casuals. Uri: The Surgical Strike star Vicky Kaushal also watched Sonchiriya on Thursday evening, along with Diana Penty, Ishaan Khatter, Abhishek Kapoor, Aanand L Rai, Nitesh Tiwari, Madhur Bhandarkar, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and others. For their film's screening, Bhumi Pednekar arrived with her mother Sumitra, sister Sameeksha and fashion designer Nikhil Thampi while Sushant Singh Rajput and co-star Ashutosh Rana were photographed alone. Here are the pictures from Sonchiriya screening. Sara and Ananya clicked with Vicky Kaushal

Bhumi's family pictured with designer Nikhil Thampi

Ashutosh Rana at the screening of Sonchiriya

Sara and Ananya recently featured in headlines after both of them said that they want to 'date' Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan 6. After Karan reminded Ananya that Sara had also said she wanted to go out with Kartik, she said, "So, I wanna go on that date when Sara and him are going. That'll be fun."

Kartik has signed up for Main Meri Patni Aur Woh with Ananya and Bhumi while he is also reportedly in talks for Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara.

Now, coming back to Sonchiriya, the Abhishek Chaubey-directed film is a dacoit drama set in Chambal. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Ranvir Shorey.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi also releases on Friday, along with Sonchiriya. Luka Chuppi also stars Kriti Sanon.