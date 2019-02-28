Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday Bond At Sonchiriya Screening. See Pics

Highlights
- Vicky Kaushal also watched Sonchiriya
- Filmmakers Abhishek Kapoor, Aanand L Rai, Nitesh Tiwari were also there
- Sushant co-stars with Bhumi Pednekar in Sonchiriya
Actress Sara Ali Khan cheered for her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput at the screening of his film Sonchiriya, which releases this Friday. (Sara debuted opposite Sushant in Kedarnath). At the screening, Sara bonded with Ananya Panday, whose first film Student Of The Year 2 releases in some months. Sara looked pretty in a white jumpsuit while Ananya was smartly dressed in black casuals. Uri: The Surgical Strike star Vicky Kaushal also watched Sonchiriya on Thursday evening, along with Diana Penty, Ishaan Khatter, Abhishek Kapoor, Aanand L Rai, Nitesh Tiwari, Madhur Bhandarkar, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and others. For their film's screening, Bhumi Pednekar arrived with her mother Sumitra, sister Sameeksha and fashion designer Nikhil Thampi while Sushant Singh Rajput and co-star Ashutosh Rana were photographed alone.
