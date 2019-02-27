Sonchiriya Star Sushant Singh Rajput Turns Clash With Luka Chuppi Into A Sporting Gesture

Sushant Singh Rajput shared the poster of Luka Chuppi. (Image courtesy: sushantsinghrajput)

Highlights Sonchiriya will clash with Luka Chuppi at the box office Both the films will open in theaters on Friday Sushant plays the role of a dacoit in Sonchiriya

Sushant Singh Rajput, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of Sonchiriya, did something unusual on his Instagram profile on Wednesday. Sushant, whose upcoming film Sonchiriya will clash with Luka Chuppi at the box office, shared the film's poster featuring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram profile. In his post, Sushant reminded his fans of Luka Chuppi's release date and wrote: "Aur humare priya mitra ki film Luka Chuppi bhi release ho rahi hai March 1 ko. Unki film ekdum super hit ho, ye dil se kamna karte hain." (My friends Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film Luka Chuppi will also release on March 1. I hope that their film turns out to be a super hit.)

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have not reacted to Sushant's post as of now but we are eagerly waiting for their response. Meanwhile, take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's post here:

Before sharing the poster of Luka Chuppi, Sushant shared the trailer of Sonchiriyaon his Instagram profile and wrote: "Sonchiriya, March 1 ko arhi hai. Thoda samay miley toh zaroor dekhiyega."

Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi will open in theaters on Friday. Sonchiriya is a dacoit drama directed by Abhishek Chaubey, while Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar.

Besides Sushant, Sonchiriya also features Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana. The film has been extensively shot in Chambal, Madhya Pradesh.

Luka Chuppi showcases the story of a couple, played by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, who plan to stay in a live-in relationship but they end up involving their families.