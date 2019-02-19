After Total Dhamaal, Kriti Sanon And Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi Won't Release In Pakistan

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chuppi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

A day after Ajay Devgn said that he will not release his forthcoming film Total Dhamaal in Pakistan, the makers of Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi also announced the same. The decision comes in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. Luka Chuppi producer Dinesh Vijan has cancelled his production house's (Maddock Films) contract with Pakistan distributor, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Tuesday. In addition to Luka Chuppi, he will also not release Arjun Patiala in Pakistan. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi is scheduled to hit the screens on March 1. Arjun Patiala also stars Kriti Sanon opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan and slated for a May release.

"Producer Dinesh Vijan cancels contract with Pakistan distributor. Won't release Luka Chuppi and Arjun Patiala," read Mr Adarsh's tweet.

After the attack last week in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Sunday said that the filmmakers will not be allowed to release their films in Pakistan. Also, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a ban on Pakistani artistes in India.

"We are officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in (our) film industry. Still if any organisation insists on working with Pakistani artistes, (it) will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them. Nation comes first, we stand with our nation," General Secretary Ronak Suresh Jain was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, superstar Salman Khan has also reportedly dropped a song sung by Atif Aslam from his upcoming production Notebook.

(With IANS inputs)