On Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday, Wishes From Brother Anil Kapoor And Sister-In-Law Sunita

Sunita Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kapoor.sunita)

The award for the best birthday wish goes to Anil Kapoor. The actor has picked some throwback pictures to wish his brother, actor Sanjay Kapoor. The opening slide is a monochrome frame featuring the Kapoor brothers - Anil, Boney and Sanjay. The next pic is from one of the Karwa Chauth parties hosted by Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor at their residence. The last slide is a major blast-from-the-past moment featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Pooja Bhatt, Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor. Along with the pictures, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Sanjay, I admire your spirit, humour, never die attitude, the way you look after and love our mother and your family...I truly believe that 60 is just the beginning of even more wonderful decades for you, not just as a family man, but also as an artist. Happy 60th Birthday, Sanjay. Love you.” The birthday boy didn't miss this sweet gesture and quickly replied with a “love you” note. His wife Maheep Kapoor left a bunch of red hearts under the post.

For Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor is “ the life of the party.” She has picked some precious moments from her photo gallery to wish the actor. Her birthday wish read, “Happpppppyyyy birthday, Sanjay !!!! Always the life of the party , your positivity and resilience are truly admirable … may the coming years be full of happiness, success, love and good health. Love you big time.”

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor along with other members of the Kapoor and Marwah family were part of Sanjay Kapoor's 60th birthday celebration, which was held in Dubai.

Sonam Kapoor too wrote an oh-so-cute note for her “ funnest coolest uncle” on Instagram. Take a look:

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the film JugJugg Jeeyo opposite Neetu Kapoor. The Raj Mehta directorial also featured Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.